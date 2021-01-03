video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we want to highlight the extraordinary women of the Thunderbirds.

Just like every woman who wore this patch before us, we’re no strangers to breaking barriers and look forward to representing and showcasing the pride, professionalism, and precision of all the hardworking women who accelerate the Air Force’s mission around the globe on a daily basis.