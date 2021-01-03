As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we want to highlight the extraordinary women of the Thunderbirds.
Just like every woman who wore this patch before us, we’re no strangers to breaking barriers and look forward to representing and showcasing the pride, professionalism, and precision of all the hardworking women who accelerate the Air Force’s mission around the globe on a daily basis.
|03.01.2021
|03.14.2022 14:44
|PSA
|834606
|210301-F-YM230-010
|DOD_108858301
|00:00:28
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|0
|0
