    Women of the Thunderbirds

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we want to highlight the extraordinary women of the Thunderbirds.
    Just like every woman who wore this patch before us, we’re no strangers to breaking barriers and look forward to representing and showcasing the pride, professionalism, and precision of all the hardworking women who accelerate the Air Force’s mission around the globe on a daily basis.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 14:44
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    Women's History
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    AF Thunderbirds

