    March Madness '22 - Kansas Jayhawks

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Maj. Eric Gant (Council Grove, Kansas) gives the Kansas Jayhawks a shout out from USARCENT Forward Headquarters, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bertha Smith and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 14:46
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March Madness '22 - Kansas Jayhawks, by SGT Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    March Madness
    Kuwait

