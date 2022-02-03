Maj. Eric Gant (Council Grove, Kansas) gives the Kansas Jayhawks a shout out from USARCENT Forward Headquarters, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bertha Smith and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 14:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|834604
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-DX319-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108858245
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|COUNCIL GROVE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, March Madness '22 - Kansas Jayhawks, by SGT Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT