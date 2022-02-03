Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March Madness '22 - UCLA Bruins

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Cpt. Kenny Ha (Torrance, CA) gives the UCLA Bruins a shout out from USARCENT Forward Headquarters, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bertha Smith and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 14:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 834602
    VIRIN: 220302-A-DX319-1008
    Filename: DOD_108858243
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    TAGS

    Sports
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    March Madness
    Kuwait

