Cpt. Kenny Ha (Torrance, CA) gives the UCLA Bruins a shout out from USARCENT Forward Headquarters, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bertha Smith and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 14:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|834602
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-DX319-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_108858243
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, March Madness '22 - UCLA Bruins, by SGT Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT