CW5 John Anderson (Sandston, VA) gives the Liberty University Flames a shout out from USARCENT Forward Headquarters, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bertha Smith and Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 14:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|834601
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-DX319-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108858241
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|SANDSTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, March Madness '22 - Liberty University Flames, by SGT Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT