Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial views of Tampa Bay from a KC-135 Stratotanker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    View from the cockpit as a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, returns to MacDill Air Force Base following an off-station training in Boise, Idaho. The 6th ARW aircrew with the 50 Air Refueling Squadron conducted the OST to exercise Agile Combat Employment training with the 366th Fighter Wing, out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834593
    VIRIN: 211015-F-FT779-002
    Filename: DOD_108858219
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial views of Tampa Bay from a KC-135 Stratotanker, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill Air Force Base
    F-15 Eagle
    366th Fighter Wing
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT