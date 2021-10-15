Aerial views of Tampa Bay from a KC-135 Stratotanker

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



View from the cockpit as a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, returns to MacDill Air Force Base following an off-station training in Boise, Idaho. The 6th ARW aircrew with the 50 Air Refueling Squadron conducted the OST to exercise Agile Combat Employment training with the 366th Fighter Wing, out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)