View from the cockpit as a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, returns to MacDill Air Force Base following an off-station training in Boise, Idaho. The 6th ARW aircrew with the 50 Air Refueling Squadron conducted the OST to exercise Agile Combat Employment training with the 366th Fighter Wing, out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834593
|VIRIN:
|211015-F-FT779-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108858219
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aerial views of Tampa Bay from a KC-135 Stratotanker, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT