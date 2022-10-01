Collaboration essential for maintaining medical readiness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The revised Dizziness and Vision Clinical Recommendations Suite, from the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, helps medical providers identify and manage common dizziness and visual disturbances in patients with mild TBI. Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, deputy assistant director of the Research and Engineering Directorate (formerly called J-9), explains why this collaboration is essential for maintaining medical readiness. This revision is a product of teamwork with the Vision Center of Excellence and the Hearing Center of Excellence.