    Collaboration essential for maintaining medical readiness

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    The revised Dizziness and Vision Clinical Recommendations Suite, from the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, helps medical providers identify and manage common dizziness and visual disturbances in patients with mild TBI. Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, deputy assistant director of the Research and Engineering Directorate (formerly called J-9), explains why this collaboration is essential for maintaining medical readiness. This revision is a product of teamwork with the Vision Center of Excellence and the Hearing Center of Excellence.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 10:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834585
    VIRIN: 220110-D-WY980-1001
    Filename: DOD_108858145
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaboration essential for maintaining medical readiness, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Collaboration
    Defense Health Agency
    TBICoE

