The revised Dizziness and Vision Clinical Recommendations Suite, from the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, helps medical providers identify and manage common dizziness and visual disturbances in patients with mild TBI. Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, deputy assistant director of the Research and Engineering Directorate (formerly called J-9), explains why this collaboration is essential for maintaining medical readiness. This revision is a product of teamwork with the Vision Center of Excellence and the Hearing Center of Excellence.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 10:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834585
|VIRIN:
|220110-D-WY980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108858145
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaboration essential for maintaining medical readiness, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT