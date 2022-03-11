Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bavarian Minister President visits Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    11.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder visits Soldiers deployed to Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on March 11, 2022. The visit was meant to help welcome U.S. Soldiers to Germany and strengthen NATO relations.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834581
    VIRIN: 220311-A-JB875-032
    Filename: DOD_108858113
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bavarian Minister President visits Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    strongertogether
    VictoryCorps
    europeansupport2022

