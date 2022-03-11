Bavarian Minister President visits Grafenwoehr Training Area

Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder visits Soldiers deployed to Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on March 11, 2022. The visit was meant to help welcome U.S. Soldiers to Germany and strengthen NATO relations.
|11.03.2022
|03.14.2022 10:43
|B-Roll
|834581
|220311-A-JB875-032
|DOD_108858113
|00:01:18
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|2
|2
