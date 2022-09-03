Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers Continue to Master Weapons During CALFEX

    SMARDAN, ROMANIA

    03.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Devon Jones 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron worked with Romanian 9th Mechanized Infantry Brigade during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Smardan Training Area, Romania, March 9, 2022. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between US and Romanian Forces and helps deter further aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 08:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834569
    VIRIN: 220309-A-QA940-1002
    Filename: DOD_108857866
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SMARDAN, RO 

    This work, 2CR Soldiers Continue to Master Weapons During CALFEX, by SGT Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongerTogether
    #EuropeanSupport2022
    #EUCOM #2CR

