2CR Soldiers Continue to Master Weapons During CALFEX

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron worked with Romanian 9th Mechanized Infantry Brigade during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Smardan Training Area, Romania, March 9, 2022. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between US and Romanian Forces and helps deter further aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)