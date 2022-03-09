Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    09.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, perform Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services on equipment in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2022. The equipment was newly issued to 1-64th and received from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 05:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834556
    VIRIN: 220309-A-JB875-530
    Filename: DOD_108857745
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    This work, 1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    5MPAD
    strongertogether
    VictoryCorps
    europeansupport2022

