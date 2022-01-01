111.TV.184 – One of the earliest episodes from the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The Citizen Soldier” sets the stage regarding the importance of maintaining a highly-educated and trained military force for the benefit of our democracy and the larger global community. Produced by the Army Signal Corps in the early 1950s, this short film remains pertinent today.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 01:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834551
|VIRIN:
|220101-A-ZA744-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857533
|Length:
|00:28:56
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Big Picture: The Citizen Soldier, by Dominic Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
