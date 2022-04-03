Hawaii ANG holds multi-island exercise

The Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Wing successfully executed a first-of-its-kind exercise partnering with the Nevada Air National Guard, 15th Wing, and 354th Fighter Wing Airmen on March 3 to 6.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 01:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834550
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-F3908-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857532
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
