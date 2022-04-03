Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii ANG holds multi-island exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy, Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz, 2nd Lt. Deborah Kwan and Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    The Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Wing successfully executed a first-of-its-kind exercise partnering with the Nevada Air National Guard, 15th Wing, and 354th Fighter Wing Airmen on March 3 to 6.

