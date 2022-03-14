Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month Feature – SPC AnnaMarie Popoca

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Army story isn’t complete without the historic achievements of women Soldiers.

    During Women’s History Month, observed throughout March, we’ll be highlighting several women Soldiers from the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which has more women Soldiers than any other unit on Camp Zama.

    “The 35th CSSB legacy is built on the shoulders of our women Soldiers,” 35th CSSB Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Denson says. “Their story must be told, as it will provide the future female leaders the passion, determination and motivation to serve in the U.S. military.”

    The first woman we’re recognizing is Spc. AnnaMarie Popoca, a movement specialist. In this video, Popoca talks about her experiences serving with the battalion since joining the Army in 2019.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 02:53
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Women’s History Month Feature – SPC AnnaMarie Popoca, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    Women's History Month
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan

