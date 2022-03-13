C-130J Super Hercules | Dyess AFB B-Roll
Video by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 11:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834547
|VIRIN:
|220313-F-VA182-1001
|PIN:
|1234
|Filename:
|DOD_108857462
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, C-130J Super Hercules | Dyess AFB B-Roll, by 1st Lt. Sam Eckholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT