Balikatan 22 Civil Affairs and Humanitarian Aid

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Group, 18th Wing, U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a local church and combine construction efforts on a local school ahead of Balikatan 22 in Rizal, Cagayan, Philippines, March 11, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)