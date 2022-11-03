Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22 Civil Affairs and Humanitarian Aid

    CAGAYAN DE SULU, PHILIPPINES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Group, 18th Wing, U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a local church and combine construction efforts on a local school ahead of Balikatan 22 in Rizal, Cagayan, Philippines, March 11, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 00:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834545
    VIRIN: 220311-M-UH307-001
    Filename: DOD_108857416
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: CAGAYAN DE SULU, PH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22 Civil Affairs and Humanitarian Aid, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Philippines
    Air Force
    Marines
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

