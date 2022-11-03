Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week two of Arctic Edge concludes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 participants complete their second week at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. Arctic Edge is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high-quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834538
    VIRIN: 220311-F-LN908-9001
    Filename: DOD_108857374
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlaskanCommand
    ARCTICEDGE22
    AE22
    ArcticSecurity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT