Week two of Arctic Edge concludes

Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 participants complete their second week at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 11, 2022. Arctic Edge is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high-quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 22:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834538
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-LN908-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108857374
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
