    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sights and Sounds - Matsumoto Castle

    NAGANO, JAPAN

    03.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220311-YKS-MatsumotoCastle-Coto
    Title: Sights and Sounds - Matsumoto Castle
    Date: 11 MAR 2022
    VIRIN: 2203211-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Unit: AFN Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto



    Caption/Lead:
    220311-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 11, 2022) - This installment of Sights and Sounds features the historical Matsumoto Castle located in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 21:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834537
    VIRIN: 220311-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_108857361
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAGANO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds - Matsumoto Castle, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Sights and Sounds
    MC2 Mario Coto
    Matsumoto Castle
    AFN Sights and Sounds

