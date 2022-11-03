Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March Madness Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Auburn University: Master Sergeant Brian Chapman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 13:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 834508
    VIRIN: 220311-A-SG547-687
    Filename: DOD_108857147
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Hometown: AUBURN, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March Madness Shout-out, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sports

    RT Sports

    TAGS

    Sports
    USARCENT
    College Basketball
    MARCH MADNESS 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT