Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) personnel recover and de-fuel a training torpedo after a Torpedo Exercise with Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) and Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 21:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834498
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-JO245-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108856759
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|BEAUFORT SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, ICEX 2022 Torpedo Exercise Recovery, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS
