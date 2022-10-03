Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICEX 2022 Torpedo Exercise Recovery

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) personnel recover and de-fuel a training torpedo after a Torpedo Exercise with Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) and Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834498
    VIRIN: 220310-N-JO245-1002
    Filename: DOD_108856759
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICEX 2022 Torpedo Exercise Recovery, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    ICEX
    Ice Exercise
    Arctic Submarine Laboratory
    ICEX 2022
    Ice Exercise 2022

