Obangame Express 2022 Opening Ceremony

DAKAR, Senegal (Mar. 11, 2022) Rear Adm. Kevin Jones, director, Logistics Directorate, J-4, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, discusses the importance of Obangame Express Mar. 11, 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)
|03.11.2022
|03.12.2022 15:04
|Video Productions
|834489
|220311-N-NM917-1001
|DOD_108856539
|00:01:00
|DAKAR, SN
|1
|1
