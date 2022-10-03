Soldiers assigned to 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion retrieve water from Kach’ang-josuji reservoir to continue fire fighting efforts near the city of Daegu.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 23:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834477
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-TR140-827
|Filename:
|DOD_108856143
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Assists in Firefighting in Daegu, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Assists in Firefighting in Daegu
LEAVE A COMMENT