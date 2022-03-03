Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers competed to earn the title of "Best Warrior" at the annual Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Schofield Barracks and Bellows Air Force Station, March 4-6, 2022.
BWC consisted of various events over the course of three days.
Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)
Land navigation
Obstacle course
Individual weapons qualification (IWQ)
Road march
Written test
Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) tasks
Appearance board
Hawaii Best Warrior Competition winners:
NCO of the Year
Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr., a small arms and artillery repairer, assigned to Echo Troop, Forward Support Company (FSC), 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB)
Soldier of the Year
Spc. Kevin T. Brown, a mass communications specialist with the 117th MPAD, 103rd Troop Command
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
