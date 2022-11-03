Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of 4th Brigade, 25th Infantry Division assigned to United States Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone near Fort Greely, AK March 11, 2022 as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 22:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834473
|VIRIN:
|220311-D-FW724-689
|PIN:
|220311
|Filename:
|DOD_108856093
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spartan Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone - B-Roll, by Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT