Spartan Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone - B-Roll

Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of 4th Brigade, 25th Infantry Division assigned to United States Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone near Fort Greely, AK March 11, 2022 as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.