    Spartan Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone - B-Roll

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Benjamin Wilson 

    United States Army Alaska

    Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of 4th Brigade, 25th Infantry Division assigned to United States Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone near Fort Greely, AK March 11, 2022 as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834473
    VIRIN: 220311-D-FW724-689
    PIN: 220311
    Filename: DOD_108856093
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation onto Donnelly Drop Zone - B-Roll, by Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JPMRC2202

