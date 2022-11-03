I MIG Relief and Appointment, and Retirement Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David M. White relinquishes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Reginald Daniels during the I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group relief, appointment, and retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 11, 2022. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of this sacred trust from one Sergeant Major to another. Sgt. Maj. David M. White retires after 28 years of honorable and faithful service to the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)