U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, unload Humvees from a truck in preparation for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 28, 2022. Arctic Edge is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834452
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-LN908-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108855494
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-265th ADA unload Humvees for AE22, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
