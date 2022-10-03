Test Operations and Sustainment II Industry Day 1 - AEDC Topics of Interest Overview including organizational conflict of interest (OCI), associate contractor agreements (ACAs), non-displacement of qualified workers under service contracts - EO 13495, collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), and defined benefit pension plan (DBPP).
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834443
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-F3405-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108855385
|Length:
|00:14:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TOS II Industry Day 1 – Presentation 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT