French troops from the NATO Response Force deploy to Romania (MASTERSUBS)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834430" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

French military personnel and vehicles from the NATO Response Force (NRF), including VABs (véhicule de l’avant blindé or armoured vehicles) and AMX-10RCs, arrive at Mihail Kogălniceanu international airport in Romania. Elements of the NRF have been activated for the first time in its history in a deterrence and defence role, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, demonstrating NATO’s commitment to the protection of its Allies.



The NRF is a highly ready and technologically advanced multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces (SOF) components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, wherever needed. France leads this year's high-readiness element of the NATO Response Force.



Footage includes various shots of French troops and armoured vehicles landing in Romania and setting up camp.



— TRANSCRIPT —



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

FRENCH ELEMENTS OF THE NATO RESPONSE FORCE (NRF)



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED TO ROMANIA



—SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)—



SGT QUENTIN

27th Alpine Hunters Battalion

“We are on the eastern border of Europe and we are ready for any contingency that may happen.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THE NRF HAS BEEN ACTIVATED FOR COLLECTIVE DEFENCE AND DETERRENCE



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

IN RESPONSE TO RUSSIA’S UNPROVOKED INVASION OF UKRAINE



—SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)—

CPT BENOIT

27th Alpine Hunters Battalion

“We operate in a multinational framework in order to strengthen the NATO forces present in Romania.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed to NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.