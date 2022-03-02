Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French troops from the NATO Response Force deploy to Romania (MASTERSUBS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    French military personnel and vehicles from the NATO Response Force (NRF), including VABs (véhicule de l’avant blindé or armoured vehicles) and AMX-10RCs, arrive at Mihail Kogălniceanu international airport in Romania. Elements of the NRF have been activated for the first time in its history in a deterrence and defence role, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, demonstrating NATO’s commitment to the protection of its Allies.

    The NRF is a highly ready and technologically advanced multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces (SOF) components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, wherever needed. France leads this year's high-readiness element of the NATO Response Force.

    Footage includes various shots of French troops and armoured vehicles landing in Romania and setting up camp.

    — TRANSCRIPT —

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    FRENCH ELEMENTS OF THE NATO RESPONSE FORCE (NRF)

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED TO ROMANIA

    —SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)—

    SGT QUENTIN
    27th Alpine Hunters Battalion
    “We are on the eastern border of Europe and we are ready for any contingency that may happen.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THE NRF HAS BEEN ACTIVATED FOR COLLECTIVE DEFENCE AND DETERRENCE

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    IN RESPONSE TO RUSSIA’S UNPROVOKED INVASION OF UKRAINE

    —SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)—
    CPT BENOIT
    27th Alpine Hunters Battalion
    “We operate in a multinational framework in order to strengthen the NATO forces present in Romania.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed to NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834430
    VIRIN: 220302-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108855316
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO reinforcements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT