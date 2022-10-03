The Big Picture: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 111th is launching a content series designed to empower its Airmen to work smarter and enlighten them on their roles within the base and educate them on threats around the globe and how their mission contributes to the Air Force mission and strategic military objectives. This episode focuses on briefing unclassified information about the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Airmen of the wing.(Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)