The 111th is launching a content series designed to empower its Airmen to work smarter and enlighten them on their roles within the base and educate them on threats around the globe and how their mission contributes to the Air Force mission and strategic military objectives. This episode focuses on briefing unclassified information about the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Airmen of the wing.(Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834428
|VIRIN:
|220310-Z-DY323-321
|Filename:
|DOD_108855279
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Big Picture: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Update, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT