Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Big Picture: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    The 111th is launching a content series designed to empower its Airmen to work smarter and enlighten them on their roles within the base and educate them on threats around the globe and how their mission contributes to the Air Force mission and strategic military objectives. This episode focuses on briefing unclassified information about the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Airmen of the wing.(Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834428
    VIRIN: 220310-Z-DY323-321
    Filename: DOD_108855279
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Picture: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Update, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Russia
    Ukraine
    111th Attack Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT