Recognizing "firsts" during Women's History Month

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, highlights several women who have made their mark in history as being "firsts" on the installation, March 9, 2022. March is Women's History Month, and serves as a reminder the women in uniform today continue to demonstrate the courage of women in uniform from past generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Jaun Soto-Delgado and Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)