    Recognizing "firsts" during Women's History Month

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, highlights several women who have made their mark in history as being "firsts" on the installation, March 9, 2022. March is Women's History Month, and serves as a reminder the women in uniform today continue to demonstrate the courage of women in uniform from past generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Sgt. Jaun Soto-Delgado and Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Camp Pendleton
    Female Marines
    PSA
    Women's History Month
    Marines
    MCI-West

