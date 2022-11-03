The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's hosting Capability Days, April 25-26 & 27-28, at Fort Detrick, Md.
Experience interactive demos, collaborate on the next generation of Research, Development and Acquisition requirements and ensure our Warfighters have what they need to respond to any medical threat.
From illness to injury, the USAMRDC is the only organization solely focused on Research, Development and Acquisition to address the military's unique medical readiness requirements. Our expert team, core capabilities and existing infrastructure allow us to to rapidly respond to emerging infectious diseases, provide trauma care solutions, optimize human performance and deliver knowledge and materiel (equipping) solutions to our Warfighters and operational units.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 13:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|834414
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-YX353-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108855205
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRDC Capability Days, by Erin Bolling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT