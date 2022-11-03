MRDC Capability Days

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's hosting Capability Days, April 25-26 & 27-28, at Fort Detrick, Md.



Experience interactive demos, collaborate on the next generation of Research, Development and Acquisition requirements and ensure our Warfighters have what they need to respond to any medical threat.



From illness to injury, the USAMRDC is the only organization solely focused on Research, Development and Acquisition to address the military's unique medical readiness requirements. Our expert team, core capabilities and existing infrastructure allow us to to rapidly respond to emerging infectious diseases, provide trauma care solutions, optimize human performance and deliver knowledge and materiel (equipping) solutions to our Warfighters and operational units.