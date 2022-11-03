Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRDC Capability Days

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Erin Bolling 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's hosting Capability Days, April 25-26 & 27-28, at Fort Detrick, Md.

    Experience interactive demos, collaborate on the next generation of Research, Development and Acquisition requirements and ensure our Warfighters have what they need to respond to any medical threat.

    From illness to injury, the USAMRDC is the only organization solely focused on Research, Development and Acquisition to address the military's unique medical readiness requirements. Our expert team, core capabilities and existing infrastructure allow us to to rapidly respond to emerging infectious diseases, provide trauma care solutions, optimize human performance and deliver knowledge and materiel (equipping) solutions to our Warfighters and operational units.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 13:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 834414
    VIRIN: 220311-A-YX353-001
    Filename: DOD_108855205
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 

    This work, MRDC Capability Days, by Erin Bolling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Acquisition
    Medical Research
    AFC
    USAMRDC
    MRDC

