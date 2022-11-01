Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Papa Company Grass Week

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, practice multiple firing positions during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2022. Recruits will spend numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834411
    VIRIN: 220111-M-FX088-1001
    Filename: DOD_108855197
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SC, US

    This work, Papa Company Grass Week, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parris island
    recruit training
    papa company
    mcrdpi
    grass week
    rilfe

