Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, practice multiple firing positions during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2022. Recruits will spend numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834411
|VIRIN:
|220111-M-FX088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108855197
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Papa Company Grass Week, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT