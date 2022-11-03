The T-44 "Pegasus" is an advanced turboprop aircraft that is used for training at the Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas. The T-44 is equipped with auto-pilot and anti-icing systems, and includes a seating arrangement for an instructor pilot, a student pilot along with seating for up to three passengers.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834408
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-FT779-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108855194
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 static display aircraft - T-44 Pegasus, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
