Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct pugil stick bouts as a part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Leatherneck Square, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 9 2021. Pugil stick bouts are used to simulate close quarters combat and build proficiency of rifle bayonet techniques. (Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 12:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834387
|VIRIN:
|211209-M-FX088-633
|Filename:
|DOD_108855109
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fox Company Pugil Sticks, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
