Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company Pugil Sticks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct pugil stick bouts as a part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Leatherneck Square, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 9 2021. Pugil stick bouts are used to simulate close quarters combat and build proficiency of rifle bayonet techniques. (Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834387
    VIRIN: 211209-M-FX088-633
    Filename: DOD_108855109
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Pugil Sticks, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD Parris Island
    recruits
    Fox Company
    Pugil sticks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT