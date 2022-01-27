Lighting the Way: Eastern Point Light

Established in 1832, Eastern Point Light has been lighting the way for over 150 years. The 36-foot tall tower marks the entrance to Gloucester Harbor, the oldest seaport in America. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|01.27.2022
|03.11.2022 12:57
|Video Productions
|834380
|220127-G-HT254-204
|DOD_108854938
|00:00:28
|MA, US
|1
|1
