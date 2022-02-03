Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. visits Eglin AFB

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks about the importance of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the base's mission, and the capabilities the Eglin Test and Training Range brings to national defense. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 11:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834378
    VIRIN: 220302-F-DH002-0008
    Filename: DOD_108854924
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. visits Eglin AFB, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin
    AFMC
    96th Test Wing
    Gen. Bunch

