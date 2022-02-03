Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks about the importance of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the base's mission, and the capabilities the Eglin Test and Training Range brings to national defense. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 11:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834378
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-DH002-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_108854924
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. visits Eglin AFB, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
