A Welcome Aboard Brief will be held at The Clubs at Quantico and Crossroads Events Center at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia at 9 a.m., Mar. 21, 2022. The brief serves to educate, inform, and acclimate new active duty service members, family members and civilian personnel to the base. It is mandatory for active duty service members, and highly encouraged for family members and civilian personnel to attend. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834373
|VIRIN:
|220311-M-QD254-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854906
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commande's Welcome Aboard Brief at Marine Corps Base Quantico, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT