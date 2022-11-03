Commande's Welcome Aboard Brief at Marine Corps Base Quantico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Welcome Aboard Brief will be held at The Clubs at Quantico and Crossroads Events Center at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia at 9 a.m., Mar. 21, 2022. The brief serves to educate, inform, and acclimate new active duty service members, family members and civilian personnel to the base. It is mandatory for active duty service members, and highly encouraged for family members and civilian personnel to attend. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)