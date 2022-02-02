Lighting the Way: Scituate Light

Established in 1811, Scituate Light has been lighting the way for over 200 years and even has its own local legend-“The American Army of Two.” While Scituate is no longer Coast Guard maintained, it is an active private aid to navigation and an important piece of Maritime history. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|02.02.2022
|03.11.2022 12:56
|Video Productions
|834371
|220202-G-HT254-099
|DOD_108854903
|00:00:36
|MA, US
|1
|1
