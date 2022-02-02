Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lighting the Way: Scituate Light

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Established in 1811, Scituate Light has been lighting the way for over 200 years and even has its own local legend-“The American Army of Two.” While Scituate is no longer Coast Guard maintained, it is an active private aid to navigation and an important piece of Maritime history. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834371
    VIRIN: 220202-G-HT254-099
    Filename: DOD_108854903
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighting the Way: Scituate Light, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    maritime history
    lighthouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT