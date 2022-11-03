Secretary Blinken and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat sign a Memorandum of Cooperation to expand a public health partnership between the United States and the African Union
Secretary Blinken and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat sign a Memorandum of Cooperation to expand a public health partnership between the United States and the African Union, at the Department of State.
PUBLIC DOMAIN
