Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
NATO Secretary General meets with Turkish President
TURKEY
11.03.2022
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets with Turkish President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the margin of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 11 March 2022.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834362
|VIRIN:
|220311-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854832
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|TR
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General meets with Turkish President
LEAVE A COMMENT