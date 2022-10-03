Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA HQ Women’s History Month Observance: “Women Building a Resilient Nation"

    03.10.2022

    Defense Health Agency Director Lt. Gen. Ron Place hosted a virtual Women’s History Month panel discussion on “Women Building a Resilient Nation.” Guest speakers included: Holly Joers, program executive officer for Defense Health Agency's Defense Health Management Systems; Brig. Gen. Anita Fligge, Defense Health Agency’s director of J3/5/7 and chief nursing officer; Col. Jenifer Meno, Defense Health Agency’s director of strategy, plans, and analytics; Maj. Lindamira Nkwenti, integration officer for the Defense Health Agency’s director’s action group; and Christianne M. F. Witten, Defense Health Agency’s chief of internal communications, March 10 from Defense Health Agency Headquarters in Falls Church, Va.

    This work, DHA HQ Women’s History Month Observance: “Women Building a Resilient Nation", by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    DHA
    DHA Pride

