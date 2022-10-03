Defense Health Agency Director Lt. Gen. Ron Place hosted a virtual Women’s History Month panel discussion on “Women Building a Resilient Nation.” Guest speakers included: Holly Joers, program executive officer for Defense Health Agency's Defense Health Management Systems; Brig. Gen. Anita Fligge, Defense Health Agency’s director of J3/5/7 and chief nursing officer; Col. Jenifer Meno, Defense Health Agency’s director of strategy, plans, and analytics; Maj. Lindamira Nkwenti, integration officer for the Defense Health Agency’s director’s action group; and Christianne M. F. Witten, Defense Health Agency’s chief of internal communications, March 10 from Defense Health Agency Headquarters in Falls Church, Va.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|834343
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-PO177-536
|Filename:
|DOD_108854569
|Length:
|00:58:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA HQ Women’s History Month Observance: “Women Building a Resilient Nation", by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
