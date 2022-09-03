Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22

    CLAVERIA, PHILIPPINES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-171, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3d Civil Affairs Group combine construction efforts and meet with locals for an annual ceremony during Balikatan 22 at Claveria City Hall, and Pinas Elementary School, Claveria, Cagayan, Philippines, March 9, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834335
    VIRIN: 220309-M-UH307-001
    Filename: DOD_108854411
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: CLAVERIA, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Philippines
    Humanitarian
    Marines
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

