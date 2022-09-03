Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-171, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3d Civil Affairs Group combine construction efforts and meet with locals for an annual ceremony during Balikatan 22 at Claveria City Hall, and Pinas Elementary School, Claveria, Cagayan, Philippines, March 9, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
