PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2022) A video production of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jessica Woods, from Phoenix, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 08:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834334
|VIRIN:
|220303-N-DN347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854410
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Spotlight, by PO3 Lake Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
