    Women's History Month Spotlight

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.03.2022

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2022) A video production of Chief Information Systems Technician Carmella King, from Las Vegas, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Pitts)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 08:51
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

