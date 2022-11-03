U.S. Army Garrison Daegu supports 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade wildfire response (BROLL)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support a vast network of Korean firefighters and emergency response personnel putting out wildfires in Daegu, Republic of Korea, Mar. 11, 2022. 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Aircrews use two CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto at-risk areas to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the wildfires. (U.S. Army video by Mathew Gleeson)