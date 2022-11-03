Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support a vast network of Korean firefighters and emergency response personnel putting out wildfires in Daegu, Republic of Korea, Mar. 11, 2022. 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Aircrews use two CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto at-risk areas to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the wildfires. (U.S. Army video by Mathew Gleeson)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 07:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834330
|VIRIN:
|211116-A-QX241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854374
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu supports 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade wildfire response (BROLL), by Mathew Gleeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT