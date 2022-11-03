Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu supports 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade wildfire response (BROLL)

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support a vast network of Korean firefighters and emergency response personnel putting out wildfires in Daegu, Republic of Korea, Mar. 11, 2022. 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Aircrews use two CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto at-risk areas to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the wildfires. (U.S. Army video by Mathew Gleeson)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834330
    VIRIN: 211116-A-QX241-1001
    Filename: DOD_108854374
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu supports 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade wildfire response (BROLL), by Mathew Gleeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

