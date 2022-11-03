2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and USAG Daegu partner with ROK to fight wildfires

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea — Camp Carroll and Camp Walker first responders and operations specialists are working in tandem with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade aircrews—providing logistical support and technical expertise to Daegu-area firefighters and Korean partners.
These efforts reaffirm and solidify commitment to the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance.
Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support a vast network of Korean firefighters and emergency response personnel putting out wildfires in Daegu, Republic of Korea. 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Aircrews use two CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto at-risk areas to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the wildfires. (U.S. Army video by Mathew Gleeson)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 07:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834329
|VIRIN:
|211116-A-QX241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854373
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
