    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and USAG Daegu partner with ROK to fight wildfires

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Mathew Gleeson  

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea — Camp Carroll and Camp Walker first responders and operations specialists are working in tandem with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade aircrews—providing logistical support and technical expertise to Daegu-area firefighters and Korean partners.

    These efforts reaffirm and solidify commitment to the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance.

    Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support a vast network of Korean firefighters and emergency response personnel putting out wildfires in Daegu, Republic of Korea. 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Aircrews use two CH-47 Chinook and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto at-risk areas to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the wildfires. (U.S. Army video by Mathew Gleeson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 07:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834329
    VIRIN: 211116-A-QX241-1001
    Filename: DOD_108854373
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 

