UK Royal Marines train in Norway

UK Royal Marines have been conducting winter warfare training in Norway in temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius. The Marines, who form the UK’s Commando Forces, have been firing various weapons systems, as well as conducting long patrols and amphibious landings.

The Marines are preparing to take part in the bi-annual Norwegian-led exercise Cold Response 2022, which is a defensive exercise under a NATO Article 5 scenario. More information can be found here https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_192351.htm

Footage includes shots of Marines training in the snow and at sea in RIBs, or rigid inflatable boats. It also includes soundbites from Brigadier Richard J. Cantrill, OBE MC, Commander 3 Commando Brigade and Sgt Thomas Thornton, Royal Marines.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES FIRING A JAVELIN ANTI-TANK MISSILE

(00:34) WIDE SHOT – JAVELIN ANTI-TANK MISSILE HITTING A TARGET

(00:39) VARIOUS SHOTS – COMMANDER TALKING TO UK ROYAL MARINES

(00:46) CLOSE-UP SHOT (MUTE) – UK ROYAL MARINE PREPARING FOR DRILL

(01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES FIRING AT TARGETS

(01:14) WIDE SHOT - COMMANDER TALKING TO UK ROYAL MARINES

(01:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES FIRING FROM THE VIKING AMPHIBIOUS ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE

(01:45) VARIOUS SHOTS - UK ROYAL MARINES DRIVING THE VIKING AMPHIBIOUS ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE (PROTECTED) ACROSS A SNOWY RANGE

(01:58) GOPRO SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINE LOADING AND FIRING AT TARGETS FROM THE VIKING AMPHIBIOUS ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE

(02:11) MEDIUM SHOT (MUTE) – THE VIKING AMPHIBIOUS ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MOVING ACROSS A SNOWY RANGE

(02:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES SKIING ACROSS A SNOWY FIELD DURING COLD WEATHER TRAINING

(02:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES CONDUCT SHOOTING DRILLS ON SKIS

(03:10) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES CONDUCT NIGHT FIRING WITH HEAVY MACHINE GUNS

(03:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES PICKING UP EMPTY MACHINE GUN CASES

(03:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES PREPARING TO LEAVE THE PORT IN OFFSHORE RAIDING CRAFT

(04:03) VARIOUS SHOTS – OFFSHORE RAIDING CRAFT IN NORWEGIAN WATERS

(04:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES IN MULTIPLE OFFSHORE RAIDING CRAFT

(04:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES CONDUCT BREAK CONTACT DRILLS IN OFFSHORE RAIDING CRAFT

(05:18) GOPRO SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINE LOADING AND FIRING A HEAVY MACHINE GUN WHILE ON AN OFFSHORE RAIDING CRAFT

(05:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES FLOATING IN OFFSHORE RAIDING CRAFT DURING NIGHTTIME

(05:48) DRONE SHOT – SNOWY MOUNTAINS NEAR BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

(05:54) DRONE SHOT – AERIAL VIEW OF SNOWY FORESTS NEAR BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

(06:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES CONDUCT COLD WEATHER TRAINING NEAR BARDUFOSS IN NORWAY

(06:27) GOPRO SHOT – UK ROYAL MARINES FIRING A JAVELIN ANTI-TANK MISSILE FROM INSIDE A BUILDING

(06:43) WIDE SHOT (MUTE) – JAVELIN ANTI-TANK MISSILE FLYING TOWARDS A TARGET IN SNOWY MOUNTAINS

(06:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL MARINES WALKING ACROSS A SNOWY RANGE WITH A MOUNTAIN BACKDROP

(07:11) CLOSE-UP SHOT – UK ROYAL MARINE WALKING AROUND IN SNOWSHOES

(07:17) VARIOUS SHOTS –VIKING AMPHIBIOUS ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE MOVING ACROSS A SNOWY RANGE

(07:34) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – BRIGADIER RICHARD J CANTRILL, OBE, MC, COMMANDER 3 COMMANDO BRIGADE, UK ROYAL MARINES

“Exercise Cold Response is an amazing opportunity for key NATO partners to come together in the most challenging environment of the High North and prepare for contingencies and learn to work together. And what we’ll see is a strong maritime task group, task force, air play and then some land exercises and we’ll see many, many nations coming together, from the UK to the Norwegians, the French, the Germans and the Italians. So, it’s going to be an incredible opportunity and I’m certainly looking forward to it.”

(08:09) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - BRIGADIER RICHARD J CANTRILL, OBE, MC, COMMANDER 3 COMMANDO BRIGADE, UK ROYAL MARINES

“NATO as an alliance needs to be ready for anything. Ready for all environments. And it's essential for us to support Norwegian partners, if we had to operate in the Arctic and that's why we train here so often.”

(08:21) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - BRIGADIER RICHARD J CANTRILL, OBE, MC, COMMANDER 3 COMMANDO BRIGADE, UK ROYAL MARINES

“The Marines in the UK are one of two very high-readiness formations, and we really are the tip of the spear for the conventional UK force, and we take that responsibility really clearly because we need to exploit the maritime flag. We need to open theatres for others, be out there gaining an understanding and intelligence, being ready for crisis and then ready to contribute to the fight. And that's something that we take seriously every day.

(08:50) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SGT THOMAS THORNTON, UK ROYAL MARINES

“The temperature, the weather, obviously the biggest challenge out here. Factored in with everything else as well, but that specifically. Especially out in the water because we've got the wind-chill as well as obviously the water that freezes instantly as well. And if we're heading down the fjords as a Boat Group at like 30 knots into a 30-knot wind, it can quickly become down to minus 60 plus. So, we've got to take that into consideration as well.”

(09:16) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SGT THOMAS THORNTON, UK ROYAL MARINES

“Training here in Norway just brings the best out of people as well, pulling together. You've got to check each other off constantly. We call it the buddy-buddy system. Everything you do, you're constantly checking. Make sure no one's got any skin showing, so there's no potential cold weather injuries. But just being resilient out here. You've got to be of mental toughness to sort of carry on with the task, as well as dealing with all the conditions out here.”

(09:40) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SGT THOMAS THORNTON, UK ROYAL MARINES

“You deal with it the same way we deal with any situation. You just adapt, make the best of what you've got and get on with it. And everyone pulls together to achieve what we need to achieve.”