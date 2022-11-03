Cutlass Express 2022- VBSS Scenarios-Social Media

Gunnery Sgt. Brian Mckibben, Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team company operations chief explains what Visit Board Search and Seizure is and how it is used during exercise Cutlass Express 2022 in Mombasa, Kenya. Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East African coastal regions.
|03.11.2022
|03.11.2022 07:21
|Video Productions
|834325
|220311-F-AV821-899
|DOD_108854342
|00:00:53
|MOMBASA, KE
|0
|0
