The Indonesian and U.S. Army exchange best practices and share lessons learned for platoon-level tactics, individual Soldier skills and jungle operations. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 03:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834314
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-GG370-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108854164
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indonesia and U.S. Army exchange rifle marksmanship techniques, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
