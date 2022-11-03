Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Observes Great East Japan Earthquake 11th Anniversary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) emergency services personnel gathered for a moment of silence March 11, 2022 at 2:46 pm as Sasebo City sounded a siren marking the 11th anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 02:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834313
    VIRIN: 220311-N-HI376-1001
    Filename: DOD_108854136
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Observes Great East Japan Earthquake 11th Anniversary, by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Tohoku Earthquake
    CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo

