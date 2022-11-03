CFAS Observes Great East Japan Earthquake 11th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) emergency services personnel gathered for a moment of silence March 11, 2022 at 2:46 pm as Sasebo City sounded a siren marking the 11th anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)