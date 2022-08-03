Hanuman Guardian 22 Stryker gunnery FPV

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834312" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An FPV drone show-reel of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Brave Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers participating in a joint training exercise with Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles during Hanuman Guardian in Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 9, 2022. HG 22 provides the venue for annual bilateral mil-to-mil training co-sponsored by USARPAC and the RTA to display USARPAC’s commitment to RTA capacity building and interoperability development. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)