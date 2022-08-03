Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 22 Stryker gunnery FPV

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin 

    Hanuman Guardian

    An FPV drone show-reel of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Brave Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers participating in a joint training exercise with Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles during Hanuman Guardian in Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 9, 2022. HG 22 provides the venue for annual bilateral mil-to-mil training co-sponsored by USARPAC and the RTA to display USARPAC’s commitment to RTA capacity building and interoperability development. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 08:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834312
    VIRIN: 220308-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_108854135
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22 Stryker gunnery FPV, by SSG Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stryker
    US Army Pacific
    partnerships
    drone
    Hanuman Guardian
    FPV

