An FPV drone show-reel of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Brave Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers participating in a joint training exercise with Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles during Hanuman Guardian in Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 9, 2022. HG 22 provides the venue for annual bilateral mil-to-mil training co-sponsored by USARPAC and the RTA to display USARPAC’s commitment to RTA capacity building and interoperability development. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 08:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834312
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108854135
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
This work, Hanuman Guardian 22 Stryker gunnery FPV, by SSG Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
